Pandemic holds both good and bad for MultiChoice
More consumers are stuck at home, but key pay-TV offerings have been affected and African economies are struggling
05 June 2020 - 17:12
UPDATED 07 June 2020 - 20:04
The Covid-19 crisis may cause MultiChoice to lose more DStv subscribers to internet streaming players and worsen the pay-TV operators’ revenue losses in the rest of Africa.
The pandemic holds mixed fortunes for the group which was unbundled out of Naspers in June 2019.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now