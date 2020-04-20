Companies / Telecoms & Technology Local call centre industry expects an uptick after Covid-19 Disruptions in countries such as India and the Philippines have resulted in some traffic being diverted to SA BL PREMIUM

The call centre industry, which in SA employs about 240,000 people, anticipates growth opportunities from international businesses after the coronavirus pandemic.

The industry has become increasingly important during the national lockdown as this is an important way to communicate with service providers. While some companies have scaled down call centre operations, others have increased their operations to address customer needs.