Repairs under way for undersea internet cables

Local internet users may start to see faster network speeds from Monday evening as repairs to an undersea cable that broke this past weekend get under way.

Fixed line operator Telkom said that a cable break early on March 28 affected international bandwidth and reduced speed of international browsing.

This was compounded by an existing outage on the Sat-3 cable, said Telkom.

Both cables are now under repair and are expected to be fixed by March 30 for the South Atlantic 3 (Sat-3) cables and April 4 for the West Africa Cable System (Wacs) cable.

The cable systems are deployed in the Atlantic Ocean, connecting SA and many other African countries to Europe.

Telkom's network infrastructure unit, Openserve, has activated additional international connectivity capacity to alleviate and minimise affect on its network, and that of its clients, while repairs to the cable systems continue.

“We expect to have a full capacity when Sat-3 system comes alive tonight [Monday night],” said Telkom.

For now it seems the break will affect only customers using Telkom's network locally.

Vodacom, SA's largest mobile network operator, said the Wacs and Sat-3 cable system outages have had little or no impact on its traffic in SA.

Traffic between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the UK was at first disrupted but this has since been remedied by increasing Wacs capacity to SA, which allowed DRC traffic to reach Europe along the East cable systems, said a Vodacom spokesperson.

The March 8 break is the second major cable system failure in 2020.

MTN, Africa’s largest mobile operator with operations in 21 markets, had been affected locally and in other countries in January, but not this time.

MTN Group said its SA unit is not affected by the outages as “we use multiple cable systems for international traffic and have seamlessly routed traffic to the East African Submarine Cable System (EASSy) and EIG (Europe India Gateway) cable systems which have sufficient capacity to accommodate the international bandwidth demand.”

“We are working with our suppliers to restore Wacs as quickly as possible,” said MTN.

The Wacs cable fault is about 39km out at sea from the cable landing station in the UK, which is in the same area as the previous fault in January. Repair vessel Ile D’Aix is en route to cable and is expected to arrive on March 31 to begin repairs.

“To ensure reliable connectivity for subscribers, MTN has made substantial investments not only in expanding our mobile network, but also in building our own international transmission capabilities. To this end, MTN has directly invested in submarine cables such as Wacs, EASSy, EIG and ACE to improve broadband capacity and also uses other cable systems for additional diversity,” said the group.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za