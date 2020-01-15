Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: How a Vodacom-Cell C deal could shake up the telecoms sector

Africa Analysis telecoms analyst Dobek Pater talks to Business Day TV about the merits of Vodacom acquiring Cell C’s contract customers

15 January 2020 - 10:20 Business Day TV
The telecoms sector may be in for a shake-up. Mobile giant Vodacom is said to be in talks with struggling Cell C to acquire its contract customers.

This could lead to Vodacom gaining more than 1-million subscribers. Vodacom has declined to comment on the news, but Africa Analysis telecoms analyst Dobek Pater joined Business Day TV to discuss the merits of the deal and how it could change the game for the mobile market.

Listen to the full audio here: 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm 

