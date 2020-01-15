WATCH: How a Vodacom-Cell C deal could shake up the telecoms sector

The telecoms sector may be in for a shake-up. Mobile giant Vodacom is said to be in talks with struggling Cell C to acquire its contract customers.

This could lead to Vodacom gaining more than 1-million subscribers. Vodacom has declined to comment on the news, but Africa Analysis telecoms analyst Dobek Pater joined Business Day TV to discuss the merits of the deal and how it could change the game for the mobile market.