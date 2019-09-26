Companies / Telecoms & Technology

PIC ready to take stake in fibre company after Deutsche loan

Public Investment Corporation agrees to guarantee a $375m loan to Liquid Telecom parent Econet Global and buy stock after listing

26 September 2019 - 16:22 Loni Prinsloo and Antony Sguazzin and Janice Kew
Zimbabwe’s Strive Masiyiwa founded Econet. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Zimbabwe’s Strive Masiyiwa founded Econet. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) is poised to take a stake in Liquid Telecom if Africa’s biggest fibre company goes ahead with a planned initial public offering (IPO), according to informed sources.

The PIC, which manages the pension funds of SA government workers, agreed to set aside funds to guarantee a $375m (R5.6bn) loan to Liquid parent Econet Global from Deutsche Bank, the three sources said.

The money manager would then buy stock in Liquid when it lists, at a discount to the offer price, and that money will be used to repay Deutsche, they said, asking not to be identified as the information is not public.

If the listing does not go ahead, the PIC will not be required to spend any money, they said. It also would not necessarily invest all of the $375m as the size of the share sale is yet to be decided, one of the people said.

The Pretoria-based company oversees the equivalent of $135bn. While the deal was set in motion early in 2018, Liquid’s share sale was deferred due to unfavourable market conditions.

Econet instead sold almost 10% of the company to development Finance Institution CDC Group for $180m as it proceeded with an expansion.

An IPO is still part of the company’s plans. Deutsche declined to comment.

When asked about the deal, Deon Botha, PIC head of corporate affairs, said it was “party to a transaction” that went through “normal governance and investment processes”. He said terms and details of the transaction are confidential.

Liquid, which is based in Johannesburg, has about 70,000km of network running from Cape Town to Cairo, making it the largest fibre company in Africa. Econet was founded by Zimbabwe’s Strive Masiyiwa.

With Roxanne Henderson.

Bloomberg

Have the courage to invest the cash

Private sector needs to release its trillions into the economy now
Business
4 days ago

Stenprop expands UK footprint with nearly £17m of acquisitions

The company is seeking to become a UK-focused business in the multi-let industrial area, which it expects will be 60% of its portfolio by March 2020
Companies
6 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Stakes are high for directors in Moyo vs Old Mutual board

Axed CEO Peter Moyo is seeking to have the executives declared delinquent
Companies
1 week ago

Fortress dissolves its ad-hoc committee after being cleared of financial wrongdoing

The largest owner of industrial property in the country was cleared in September by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority of all wrongdoing
Companies
1 week ago

Distell drags AB InBev off to Competition Tribunal

The listed beverages company says the world's largest brewer has breached conditions of a 2016 merger with SABMiller
Companies
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.