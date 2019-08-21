Proximity is pushing cloud computing, and the big three, close to the edge

Wireless carriers and the owners of cell towers have a big advantage in the edge-computing race: not only do they control access to high-speed telecoms networks, they have valuable real estate, such as tens of thousands of cell sites all over the country.

Cloud computing isn’t going away by any means, but there’s more pressure on the industry’s Big Three to team up with wireless carriers, so they’re not left out of the burgeoning edge market. “The big players realise that at a minimum they need to partner up with operators to get access to their real-estate property,” Sharma said.

Already, AT&T — the second-largest US wireless carrier — has joined forces with Microsoft and IBM, two cloud providers.

“Our goal is that our partners are wildly successful,” said Sam George, a cloud executive at Microsoft. “If our partners are wildly successful, we’ll be wildly successful. There’s a lot of money to be made for partners.”

Amazon and Google declined to comment on their plans.

AT&T has hundreds of workers focused on edge computing, and it’s “a core part of our 5G strategy”, said Mo Katibeh, chief marketing officer of AT&T’s business division. “This is one that takes a village.”

IBM, meanwhile, is also working with carrier Vodafone Group in Europe. “The networks are essentially themselves becoming a cloud,” said Steve Canepa, IBM’s global MD for the telecoms industry. “The telcos today have a point of presence at the edge, and that becomes a great place to have an extension of the platform.”

Cloud providers in China — such as Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings, of which Naspers owns 31% — invested in carrier China Unicom two years ago. And more such investments and partnerships could be coming, Sharma said.

For other tech companies, including chip makers such as Intel, the hope is the shift leads to a bigger opportunity for everyone. “We see a rapid convergence between the cloud providers and connectivity providers,” said Caroline Chan, a GM at Intel. “In our view, it’s a bigger pie.”

Other telecoms players are angling to team up with both carriers and cloud providers. Crown Castle International, which owns fibre lines as well as more than 40,000 cell towers in the US, is in talks with the two camps, said Paul Reddick, a vice-president at the company.

Crown Castle also is an investor in start-up Vapor IO, which is deploying edge computing this year in six metropolitan areas, including Chicago. “I would say this is one that takes a village,” Reddick said, echoing AT&T.

Other projects are already well underway. At CenturyLink, about 100 facilities that used to store telecoms equipment are now outfitted with servers — and it’s making them available to corporate customers in sectors such as retail and industrial robotics.

“We’ve already sold these facilities to a number of customers that need to get that computer closer to the network edge,” said Paul Savill, a senior vice-president at CenturyLink. “We’ve seen enough activity in this space that we can confidently build out this infrastructure.”

Bloomberg