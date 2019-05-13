Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: Vodacom’s full-year net profit edges lower

Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub spoke to Business Day TV about the decline and the company’s strategy

13 May 2019 - 17:34 Business Day TV
Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub. Picture: MARTIN RHODES/BUSINESS DAY
Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub. Picture: MARTIN RHODES/BUSINESS DAY

Mobile giant Vodacom reported a 4.3% rise in annual revenue, but for the first time in four years the company registered a decline in net profit.  

That is a result of a fall in data prices and the costs associated with the group's new BEE ownership deal.

Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub spoke to Business Day TV about the decline and the company’s strategy. 

