News Leader
WATCH: Vodacom’s full-year net profit edges lower
13 May 2019 - 17:34
Mobile giant Vodacom reported a 4.3% rise in annual revenue, but for the first time in four years the company registered a decline in net profit.
That is a result of a fall in data prices and the costs associated with the group's new BEE ownership deal.
