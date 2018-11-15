Seacom buys FibreCo as SA moves into 5G environment

Telecommunications services and infrastructure provider Seacom said on Wednesday that it has bought FibreCo, in a deal that will significantly strengthens its operations in SA.

FibreCo connects more than 60 points of presence across SA, including major data centres in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Bloemfontein, Durban, Port Elizabeth and East London. Seacom operates an undersea cable that connects SA to East Africa, India and Europe.

The deal also enables the delivery of high-speed internet connectivity and cloud products into smaller cities and towns across the country, which have typically been under-serviced.

Seacom believes “this is necessary for the evolution of the market, particularly as we move into the 5G environment with its requirement for pervasive fibre networks”.

FibreCo’s network also connects the Seacom sub-sea cable system, which lands in Mtunzini, KwaZulu-Natal to the West Africa Cable System which lands at Yzerfontein in the Western Cape, enabling fully redundant high-speed ring protection for diversity around the continent.

FibreCo was founded about nine years ago by Convergence Partners, Internet Solutions and Cell C.