Net1 launches African-focused payments venture with Zapper

A white-label QR payment product will be deployed across the continent

05 October 2018 - 05:05 Nick Hedley
Smartphone. Picture: ISTOCK
Net1 has partnered with mobile payments company Zapper to launch a new African-focused venture,  it said on Thursday.

Zapper is “the leading SA QR [quick-response code] payments technology company with more than a million customers”, and Net1 has formed “a strategic relationship” with it, Net1 said.

QR codes, which are widely used in China by companies such as Tencent’s WeChat and Alibaba’s Alipay, use square patterns to facilitate mobile transactions.

The two companies would partner to launch  ZappGroup Africa, which would deploy a white-label QR payment product across the continent.

Net1 said it had bought a 50% stake in a new entity called V2 for $5m and it would invest another $5m in the company for working capital. V2 in turn owns 67% of ZappGroup Africa, with Zapper owning the balance. Zapper currently operates in SA, the UK and the US.

V2 would license both Zapper’s QR payment technology and Net1’s own products.

ZappGroup Africa held an exclusive licence for Zapper’s QR technology in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Tanzania, Net1 said.

“We intend to change the face of payments across Africa through innovative payment solutions,” said Herman Kotze, CEO of Net1.

“Traditional banks have struggled to service the unbanked population due to limited infrastructure and the high cost of providing last mile connectivity.

“By leveraging Net1’s existing technologies together with Zapper’s mobile solutions, we can address the needs of 70% of Africa’s population currently underserved by financial institutions.”

Net1’s shares closed 0.4% down at R114.50 on Thursday.

