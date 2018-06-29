Telkom gets positive reaction to call for a digital economy summit

Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko’s call for a sharper national focus on the fourth industrial revolution appears to have been well received by the state.

Less than three weeks after Maseko published an open letter to SA’s political leaders, in which he said "we must urgently discuss the digital economy" to reignite the country’s growth, various state departments had agreed to be part of a summit aimed at boosting SA’s competitiveness, he said.

"I got a positive reaction – in the past two weeks I’ve been in conversations with different ministries, and every one is saying ‘How do we get this train going in a very practical way?’" Maseko told Business Day.

The University of the Witwatersrand and the University of Johannesburg would help the private and public sectors to convene the "digital economy summit" and would also contribute their "intellectual prowess", he said.

"It won’t be just a dialogue, it’s actually about finding the practical things that we need to do and how we’ll do them.