EDITORIAL: Future is tied to Eskom’s fate

Eskom must slash costs and grow revenue. This is what Sipho Maseko did at Telkom. It will be more difficult at Eskom. The two largest costs — for employees and coal — cannot be easily slashed. Trade unions have made clear their opposition to any attempt to curtail their rights and benefits. Their response has been violent and reckless. To significantly cut employee costs at Eskom, the government needs the appetite to take on the unions no matter the consequences. This it does not have.

Coal costs can’t be easily cut. Eskom has locked itself into expensive contracts. Its contracts with cost-plus mines are maturing and there has been no recent investment to open new mining areas. These contracts are getting very expensive.

Could Eskom grow revenue? Electricity sales have been flat for several years. Eskom will soon have both Medupi and Kusile fully on line, each producing 4,800MW. The problem is: who will buy it?

As technology for renewable energy advances and prices decline, companies and wealthy individuals are finding it cost effective to generate their own energy. This is a large global trend and it is foolish to expect it to be reversed.

Eskom will not easily get itself out of trouble even if it is now run by smart and honest people.

That is why credit ratings agencies have now begun to suggest that for SA to improve its rating Eskom would have to receive "more government support". That means the government itself taking on more debt, exactly the opposite of what has been envisaged in the medium-term expenditure framework.

It is an awful predicament.