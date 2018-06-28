Investors welcome EOH’s management changes

Zunaid Mayet’s decision to "relinquish" his tenure as CEO of EOH Holdings after just more than a year was met with approval by investors on Wednesday.

They marked shares in the IT company more than 8% higher on the news that he would instead lead Nextec — one of the two independent businesses into which the group was splitting as part of a strategy it announced earlier in 2018. That split could be the prelude to a separate listing, although Mayet said it would have to make commercial sense to formally unbundle the division on which EOH appeared to have pinned its growth hopes.

The original EOH ICT branded division will now be headed by Rob Godlonton.

Surprise move

Mayet, whose own appointment in May 2017 came as a surprise to the market after the sudden decision by founder Asher Bohbot to retire, had a torrid year presiding over a 79% collapse in EOH’s share price amid worsening results; fears over its cash position; its ability to continue growing by acquisition; and allegations of corruptly awarded public sector work.

Korner Perspective director Graeme Korner said the decision to split the business into two units that were "liberated to go and do deals, but have to vie for capital" was "a very healthy idea".

But, said one fund manager who asked not to be named, this did not change a thing. "There is no new business plan and no new funding."

Describing EOH’s balance sheet as disastrous, he questioned whether the company had the financial muscle to see its way through until it received a much-needed R3bn equity injection from prospective BEE partner Lebashe.

At the time of its interim results to end-January, cash owed by its clients had ballooned to R3.8bn, but Mayet said there had been a "gradual and steady" improvement in collections since.

"Do we have enough money in the business? Of course we have. There is a strong drive across the group to focus on cash and cash collections.

"We have had and continue to have big exposure to the public sector, lots of our cash is sitting there," he said.

Lebashe, meanwhile, is now fighting its own reputational battle after UDM leader Bantu Holomisa accused it on Tuesday of "siphoning" off funds from the Public Investment Corporation.

The terms of its investment in EOH are still being thrashed out, although the two companies are on the brink of signing and a circular is expected to be released in early August.

He said EOH was close to naming a "highly regarded" CEO at holding level who has the corporate finance and investment banking experience that Mayet, a software engineer, lacked.

"I’ve grown up in the industrial technologies business and industrial tech forms a significant portion of what Nextec is."

The company will specialise in niche IT systems across industries, from health to water.

Mayet cited EOH’s work in hydraulic modelling that it had done for the City of Cape Town. It designed the systems to measure water pressure, consumption and wastage.

He confirmed that Nextec and EOH would have different capital requirements, with the mature IT business mainly relying on annuity growth.

"It’s going to be far cheaper to grow organically," Mayet said.

Until its share price collapse, EOH had largely grown by acquisition, using its expensive stock to buy companies.

talevig@businesslive.co.za