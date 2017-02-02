Companies / Telecoms & Technology

AFRICA TELECOM SECTOR

MTN grows IHS stake in Nigeria tower deal

02 February 2017 - 06:21 AM Thabiso Mochiko
A man passes an MTN board in Lagos, Nigeria. Picture: AFP PHOTO/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI
A man passes an MTN board in Lagos, Nigeria. Picture: AFP PHOTO/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

MTN has swapped its 51% stake in Nigeria Tower InterCo for additional shares in tower management company IHS Holdings, in a deal that will simplify its tower investments and reduce exposure to currency volatility.

IHS manages more than 23,300 cellphone towers across Africa, Europe and the Middle East. MTN and IHS formed Nigeria Tower InterCo in 2014, which subsequently bought MTN Nigeria’s 8,850 towers.

MTN owns a 15% stake, valued at R11.4bn, in IHS Group.

As part of the deal, MTN’s shareholding in IHS will rise to 29% but the group will still have no board representation.

There are also restrictions on access to information as IHS manages towers used by cellphone network operators that are also competing with MTN in some markets.

Cellphone network operators are outsourcing passive infrastructure such as towers to third parties to raise money and reduce costs of running such assets.

Nigeria must not scare MTN away, says communications minister

With Nigerian MPs investigating new allegations against MTN, Communications Minister Adebayo Shittu says: ‘You don’t throw away the baby with the ...
Companies
10 days ago

MTN may list in Nigeria only in 2018 as it tackles claim of corruption

A Nigerian senator has alleged that the telecommunication company illegally moved $14bn out of the country
Companies
13 days ago

UK’s surveillance agency said to have spied on firms in Africa including MTN

According to The Intercept and Le Monde reports, GCHQ, the surveillance was carried out on 20 countries between 2009 and 2010
Companies
1 month ago

Mergence Investment Managers portfolio manager Peter Takaendesa said shifting its shareholding to the IHS group "appears quite sound for MTN as it diversifies their investment and makes it much easier to sell the stake to existing partners or third parties should MTN decide to do so in the future".

Given the restrictions that come with the deal, Takaendesa said this was "clearly a passive investment for them and very likely to be sold over time".

He said the transaction would also reduce currency related earnings volatility for the MTN group due to a change in accounting treatment of its shareholding in Nigeria Tower — these had resulted in a net loss of R2.5bn in the six months to June 2016.

MTN’s stake in Nigeria Tower InterCo had a carrying value of about R4.6bn.

MTN Group executive chairman Phuthuma Nhleko said the deal "simplifies our ownership structure and diversifies our tower investments across the IHS Group".

He said IHS was "extremely well positioned for future growth and build-out from
3G upgrades and the move to LTE [long-term evolution] across its key markets".

IHS will also accelerate MTN’s network expansion in markets, such as Nigeria,
where it had suffered massive setback recently.

IHS Group CEO and executive vice-chairman Issam Darwish said the group would accelerate the development of critical telecommunications infrastructure across Africa.

In 2016, IHS bought rival Helios Towers Nigeria, which gave it just more than 1,200 towers in Nigeria.

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
H&M targets expansion in SA
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
African Phoenix shares traded
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Will they or won’t they? Major US companies are ...
Companies
4.
Eskom may suffer as coal strikes loom
Companies / Energy
5.
Tenders for millions of tonnes of coal expected ...
Companies / Energy

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.