Vodacom rings up local numbers

Tougher subscriber identity demanded by African government saw its subscriber numbers fall 17.9% in the Democratic Republic of Congo and 2.3% in Tanzania.

This took its overall active customer base outside SA down 7.5% to 28.8-million.

The drop in subscribers outside SA translated into a 9% fall in revenue to R4.3bn from its international unit for the December quarter.

Its South African business grew revenue 5% to R17bn, helping the group grow its overall revenue for the quarter by 1.2% to R21bn from the matching quarter in 2015.

In its home market, 86% of Vodacom users are prepaid and 14% have signed up for monthly contracts.

The average revenue per user per month for prepaid customers fell 3% to R64, but the monthly bill for contract users grew 1.2% to R414 in the quarter.

Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub said the growth in its South African customer base was due to its youth-targeted “Just 4 You” marketing campaign.