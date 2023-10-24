Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: Rising costs bite into Famous Brands’ profits

Business Day TV talks to CEO Darren Hele

24 October 2023 - 20:46
Steers. Picture: SUPPLIED
Steers. Picture: SUPPLIED

Higher costs weighed on Famous Brands’ half-year performance. Headline earnings per share fell 7.4%, as input costs rose due to load-shedding and a poor potato harvest. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Darren Hele for more detail.

