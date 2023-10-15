Food producers scramble for more eggs amid avian flu outbreak
Restaurant chains, retailers and food producers are working hard to secure reliable, quality egg supply as the avian flu outbreak
15 October 2023 - 06:33
You may have to order a chop instead of eggs with your morning fry-up at your favourite brekkie spot, but you can still lavish mayonnaise on your potato salad for tonight's braai ahead of the big Bok match. However, with the supply of eggs dwindling, that may not be the case for long.
Restaurant chains, retailers and food producers are working hard to secure reliable, quality egg supply as the avian flu outbreak has decimated laying hens. They are looking at new suppliers and egg substitutes, and failing this, are serving up creative breakfast menus sans the protein...
