Companies / Retail & Consumer Jet lights a fire under TFG sales at home The inclusion of the discount retailer helps boost TFG Africa revenue more than 26% BL PREMIUM

The Foschini Group (TFG) has had sluggish growth in its SA brands — excluding its new discount retailer, Jet — with April to June sales up 4%, compared with the same period in 2019, suggesting that its existing brands are struggling to see real growth.

In a three-month trading update, the retailer compared April to June 2021 with April to June in 2019, because it is a better comparison than the same months in 2020, when all SA stores were closed in April in the first hard lockdown...