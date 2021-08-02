Jet lights a fire under TFG sales at home
The inclusion of the discount retailer helps boost TFG Africa revenue more than 26%
02 August 2021 - 16:22
UPDATED 02 August 2021 - 19:10
The Foschini Group (TFG) has had sluggish growth in its SA brands — excluding its new discount retailer, Jet — with April to June sales up 4%, compared with the same period in 2019, suggesting that its existing brands are struggling to see real growth.
In a three-month trading update, the retailer compared April to June 2021 with April to June in 2019, because it is a better comparison than the same months in 2020, when all SA stores were closed in April in the first hard lockdown...
