News Leader
WATCH: E-commerce industry notes record growth in 2020
World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck talks about the jump in online sales in 2020
17 May 2021 - 13:32
The e-commerce industry is taking off in SA. That’s as research by World Wide Worx showed that online retail sales jumped 66% in 2020 as lockdown restrictions encouraged more consumers to shop online. Alishia Seckam talks to the MD of World Wide Worx, Arthur Goldstuck.
World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck talks about the jump in online sales in 2020
Or listen to the full audio:
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.