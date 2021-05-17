Companies / Retail & Consumer

News Leader

WATCH: E-commerce industry notes record growth in 2020

World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck talks about the jump in online sales in 2020

17 May 2021 - 13:32 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/MEL POMEN
Picture: 123RF/MEL POMEN

The e-commerce industry is taking off in SA. That’s as research by World Wide Worx showed that online retail sales jumped 66% in 2020 as lockdown restrictions encouraged more consumers to shop online. Alishia Seckam talks to the MD of World Wide Worx, Arthur Goldstuck.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

