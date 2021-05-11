Companies / Retail & Consumer SAB to list SA’s biggest empowerment scheme SAB Zenzele Kabili will have a listing share price of R40 and will hold R5.4bn worth of AB InBev shares BL PREMIUM

SAB Zenzele Kabili, the new black empowerment scheme from SAB, will list on the JSE on May 28, the company said on Tuesday.

SAB Zenzele, SAB’s current empowerment scheme, is the largest broad-based BEE (B-BBEE) scheme in the history of SA’s fast-moving consumer goods sector, with a total maturation value of R9.7bn...