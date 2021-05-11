SAB to list SA’s biggest empowerment scheme
SAB Zenzele Kabili will have a listing share price of R40 and will hold R5.4bn worth of AB InBev shares
11 May 2021 - 18:22
SAB Zenzele Kabili, the new black empowerment scheme from SAB, will list on the JSE on May 28, the company said on Tuesday.
SAB Zenzele, SAB’s current empowerment scheme, is the largest broad-based BEE (B-BBEE) scheme in the history of SA’s fast-moving consumer goods sector, with a total maturation value of R9.7bn...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now