EDITORIAL: Employee share schemes back in vogue
More than 150,000 workers in SA are covered by such schemes, with the value to them being more than R100bn
07 May 2021 - 05:10
An alternative business model is coming back in favour. The model — one could call it stakeholder capitalism — involves giving employees a stake in the company through share ownership schemes.
Already well more than 150,000 workers are covered by such schemes, says trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel. The value to them is more than R100bn, according to Business Unity SA vice-president Martin Kingston...
