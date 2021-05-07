Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Employee share schemes back in vogue More than 150,000 workers in SA are covered by such schemes, with the value to them being more than R100bn

An alternative business model is coming back in favour. The model — one could call it stakeholder capitalism — involves giving employees a stake in the company through share ownership schemes.

Already well more than 150,000 workers are covered by such schemes, says trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel. The value to them is more than R100bn, according to Business Unity SA vice-president Martin Kingston...