Clicks buys Pick n Pay’s retail pharmacy business
The acquisition of 25 Pick n Pay pharmacies for expansionary Clicks will bring its national presence to 632 stores
10 May 2021 - 08:15
SA’s largest health and beauty retailer, Clicks, is buying Pick n Pay’s retail pharmacy business as it pursues its goal of opening a pharmacy within 5km of every South African.
The 25 pharmacies that are located in Pick n Pay Stores will be rebranded under the Clicks name. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now