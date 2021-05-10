Companies / Retail & Consumer Clicks buys Pick n Pay’s retail pharmacy business The acquisition of 25 Pick n Pay pharmacies for expansionary Clicks will bring its national presence to 632 stores BL PREMIUM

SA’s largest health and beauty retailer, Clicks, is buying Pick n Pay’s retail pharmacy business as it pursues its goal of opening a pharmacy within 5km of every South African.

The 25 pharmacies that are located in Pick n Pay Stores will be rebranded under the Clicks name. ..