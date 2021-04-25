Business Clicks invests more in small suppliers BL PREMIUM

Clicks says it has ramped up its support for small and medium-size businesses four- fold in the past six months, but the company says this was not influenced by the hair brand TRE- Semmé fiasco.

Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder said this week that the TRESemmé debacle in September last year may have highlighted a fault in its internal approval process, but the group is committed to transformation...