Distell has resilient performance despite lockdown bans
Liquor group wary of more alcohol bans for SA amid strong growth
20 April 2021 - 19:00
Continued growth in Kenya, Mozambique and Nigeria, as well as strong international sales, helped local alcohol producer Distell increase revenue despite losing a third of its trading days in SA due to liquor sales bans.
In the period from July to March, the owner of the JC Le Roux, Savanna and Nederburg brands, lost 36% or 132 trading days thanks to two alcohol sales bans and periods in which weekend retail trade of alcohol was prohibited...
