WATCH: How lockdown ate into Spur’s profits

Spur CEO Val Nichas talks to Business Day TV about how the group is surviving in a time when consumers are reluctant to spend

03 March 2021 - 07:33 Business Day TV
Lockdown restrictions weighed on Spur’s interim performance.

The restaurant franchise owner has reported a 73% plunge in profit, as curfews, social distancing and the ban on alcohol sales reduced trading.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Val Nichas for more detail.

