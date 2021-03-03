News Leader
WATCH: How lockdown ate into Spur’s profits
Spur CEO Val Nichas talks to Business Day TV about how the group is surviving in a time when consumers are reluctant to spend
03 March 2021 - 07:33
Lockdown restrictions weighed on Spur’s interim performance.
The restaurant franchise owner has reported a 73% plunge in profit, as curfews, social distancing and the ban on alcohol sales reduced trading.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Val Nichas for more detail.
