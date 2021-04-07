News Leader
WATCH: How Edcon’s business rescue process progressing
Edcon’s business rescue practitioner, Lance Shapiro, tells Business Day TV about how the retailer’s rescue has changed perceptions of the process in SA
07 April 2021 - 07:36
Almost a year ago, embattled retailer Edcon entered business rescue.
The process is daunting at the best of times but for Edcon the timing could not have been worse as it coincided with the government’s decision to implement hard lockdown.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Edcon’s business rescue practitioner, Lance Schapiro, to find out how the process is going.
