WATCH: How Edcon’s business rescue process progressing

Edcon’s business rescue practitioner, Lance Shapiro, tells Business Day TV about how the retailer’s rescue has changed perceptions of the process in SA

07 April 2021 - 07:36 Business Day TV
Edcon, of which Edgars was a subsidiary, was put in business rescue, with 120 Edgars stores being sold. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Almost a year ago, embattled retailer Edcon entered business rescue.

The process is daunting at the best of times but for Edcon the timing could not have been worse as it coincided with the government’s decision to implement hard lockdown. 

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Edcon’s business rescue practitioner, Lance Schapiro, to find out how the process is going.

Edcon’s business rescue practitioner, Lance Shapiro, tells Business Day TV about how the retailer’s rescue has changed perceptions of the process in SA

The Edcon rescue playbook

How Edcon changed the game for business rescue in SA
