RCL Foods gets sugar kick as turnaround continues

RCL Foods, which owns Rainbow Chicken and Selati Sugar, says an improved performance in its sugar and baking interests helped offset its underperforming chicken business in its six months to end-December, holding its interim dividend unchanged even as it braces for a difficult few months.

Rising feed costs and pressure on consumers is pointing to a difficult start to 2021, the group said on Monday, but says it is seeing the benefits of turnaround efforts and has a strong basket of products.

The group, which is controlled by investment heavyweight Remgro, kept its interim dividend steady at 15c to end-December, a payment of about R144m.

Revenue rose 10.5% to R10.7bn to end-December and headline earnings 14.3% to R529.9m.

Underlying earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) rose 18% to R1.34bn.

Underlying ebitda is a measure of operating profit, with RCL further stripping out one-off items, including direct Covid-19 costs, which came in at R119.6m for the period.

The sugar business unit continued to deliver improved results, with reduced sugar imports helping to create a healthier supply-demand balance and an improved sales mix in favour of local sales. Underlying ebitda increased 50.8% to R462.3m for this unit, the group said.

Underlying ebitda in the group’s chicken business slumped 61.1% to R85m, with the group warning it may be difficult to recoup rising input costs in coming months.

RCL has a number of grocery brands, including Ouma, Sunbake, Nola and Yum Yum as well as pet food products including Epol Bobtail.

Its chicken business, which generates just less than half of revenue, has been under pressure lately, partially due to the temporary closure of quick-service restaurants during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group is a major supplier to chains including KFC and Nando’s.

The group has decided to establish its chicken business as a separate, focused unit that reports directly to the CEO, having formerly been within its Food Division.

RCL has also appointed Rand Merchant Bank to assist with a strategic review of its portfolio, which could include disposals, though it says it remains of “an acquisitive mindset”.

