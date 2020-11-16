Astral eyes a bigger slice of fast-food chicken market after battling lockdown
Group says the way it handled Covid-19 pressure on supply chains strengthened relationships with big players like KFC
16 November 2020 - 19:25
Astral Foods, which has a quarter of the country’s poultry market excluding chicken imports, wants to boost its dominance by increasing its supply of fresh chicken to fast-food restaurants.
The country’s biggest poultry producer says it forged stronger bonds with chains such as KFC and Nandos as Covid-19 battered the industry.
