Astral eyes a bigger slice of fast-food chicken market after battling lockdown Group says the way it handled Covid-19 pressure on supply chains strengthened relationships with big players like KFC

Astral Foods, which has a quarter of the country’s poultry market excluding chicken imports, wants to boost its dominance by increasing its supply of fresh chicken to fast-food restaurants.

The country’s biggest poultry producer says it forged stronger bonds with chains such as KFC and Nandos as Covid-19 battered the industry.