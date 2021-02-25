AB InBev forecasts higher 2021 earnings as Covid-19 restrictions ease

Brussels — The world’s largest brewer AB InBev forecast “meaningfully” better 2021 earnings on Thursday after sales in Brazil and Mexico and a large tax credit inflated profits of the world's largest brewer at the end of 2020.

The maker of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona lagers predicted increased drinking and higher prices as countries emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, it saw higher costs from buying dollar-denominated commodities such as barley and aluminium in the Brazilian real and other local currencies, and from a pandemic-driven shift to more consumption at home.

Carlsberg, the world's third-largest brewer, said earlier in February it was banking on most Covid-19 restrictions being lifted to buoy summer earnings. Heineken, the global number two, was more cautious as it announced 8,000 job cuts to restore margins.

AB InBev said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell 2.4% to $5.07bn in the fourth quarter. That was above an average market forecast of $4.8bn, but was boosted by a tax credit in Brazil. Excluding this, the profit fall was worse than the average 1.0% decline expected in a company-compiled consensus.

CEO Carlos Brito acknowledged many consumers were desperate to return to bars, sports events and festivals, but believed consumption trends would not change much in 2021. Beer drinkers are likely to retain pandemic habits of ordering online to drink at home even as coronavirus restrictions ease, he said.

The Belgium-based company's shares were down 6% at €50 on Thursday. Analysts said the lower underlying profit and cautious margin guidance were behind the decline.

Overall, margins were squeezed by a shift to the higher-priced single-use cans used for at-home drinking from cheaper reusable kegs and returnable glass bottles used in bars and restaurants, as well as higher freight rates.

In Brazil, AB InBev's second largest market, the company sold 11.9% more beer in the fourth quarter than a year earlier, with nearly a third of the population benefiting from the government's “corona voucher” payments.

In Europe, the Middle East and Africa, beer volumes fell 6% due to lockdowns, though AB InBev said it did increase market share in France, Germany and the Netherlands.

The company warned that in SA a third national alcohol ban that lasted a month from December 29 would hit first-quarter results. In January it emerged AB InBev had suspended conditions in the merger agreement with SABMiller. SAB is a unit of AB InBev.

Reuters