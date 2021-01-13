Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: What the beer association thinks of the extended alcohol ban

Basa CEO Patricia Pillay talks to Business Day TV about the extension on the alcohol ban

13 January 2021 - 07:59 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/BRENT HOFACKER
The Beer Association of SA has rejected the extension of the country’s alcohol ban, saying the current restrictions will deal an even bigger blow to many small businesses in the sector.

Business Day TV spoke to Basa CEO Patricia Pillay for more detail.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.