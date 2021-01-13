News Leader
WATCH: What the beer association thinks of the extended alcohol ban
13 January 2021 - 07:59
The Beer Association of SA has rejected the extension of the country’s alcohol ban, saying the current restrictions will deal an even bigger blow to many small businesses in the sector.
Business Day TV spoke to Basa CEO Patricia Pillay for more detail.
Basa CEO Patricia Pillay talks to Business Day TV about the extension on the alcohol ban
