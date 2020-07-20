Companies / Retail & Consumer RESTAURANTS Spur CEO Pierre van Tonder rides into the sunset with praise BL PREMIUM

After what analysts described as a commendable eight years at the top of one of SA’s iconic restaurant chains, Pierre van Tonder will call it a day as CEO of Spur at year end.

Van Tonder’s decision to retire comes at a time when the restaurant industry is facing one of its biggest challenges after the government imposed lockdown measures that cut the sector off from its customers and left some restaurant chains fighting for survival.