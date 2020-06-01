First company found guilty of excessive pricing on dust masks
01 June 2020 - 19:26
An industrial clothing supplier has become the first company to be found guilty of excessive pricing under the 2019 amendments to the Competition Act and since the start of the global coronavirus pandemic
The Competition Tribunal announced on Monday that Babelegi Workwear and Industrial Supplies was fined R76,040 for inflating prices of dust masks.
