Jack's Paint bucks the recessionary trend with new stores

Tough economic conditions are encouraging more independent retailers to seek the protection of a strong franchise. That’s the experience of paint and hardware company Jack’s Paint, which has opened two stores in the past six months, bringing the number of outlets to 100.

The company, which started in 1943 and began franchising 33 years ago, says a tight market means retailers have to up their customer service.

MD Gerhard Waldauer says he and Martin Cohen built the business on the back of being responsive. The company sells its own brand of paint alongside competitor brands to give customers a wide choice.

Jack’s Paint has a distribution centre in Johannesburg and just under 100 outlets across the country, including 61 franchised stores. The remaining outlets are part of an agricultural supply chain company. Collectively Jack’s Paint and its franchisees employ about 1,000 people.