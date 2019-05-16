Companies / Retail & Consumer

Strike wipes R74m off Dis-Chem profits

Five-month stoppage affected operations at three of group’s four distribution centres and involved 2,300 of its 15,000 staff

16 May 2019 - 19:45 Nick Hedley and Larry Claasen
Ivan Saltzman, CEO of Dischem. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS/FINANCIAL MAIL
Ivan Saltzman, CEO of Dischem. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS/FINANCIAL MAIL

Dis-Chem says a strike by employees that lasted nearly five months shaved up to R76.4m off its profits in the year to February.

The strike, which started on November 16 2018 affected operations at three of its four distribution centres and involved 2,300 of its 15,000 staff who were affiliated to the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers.

Strike-related expenses, such as the bringing in of additional staff, security, loss of logistic fees, relocation costs and legal fees amounted to R50.4m. The pharmacies group said it also cost it about R26m in lost sales.

The total strike cost of R76.4m was equal to about 10% of its net profit of R765m for the period under review.

The strike ended with Dis-Chem not giving in to the union’s demands for a minimum wage of R12,500, an annual increase of 12.5% guaranteed for the next three years, and a guaranteed annual bonus.

Dis-Chem CFO Rui Morais said the group made some changes to how it granted bonuses but it was looking at making them before the strike. “In the end, there were no winners.” 

“The demands by the union were unreasonable considering the economic climate and the nature of the industry in which we operate,” said Dis-Chem CEO Ivan Saltzman.

Rising interest rates and fuel prices, along with below-inflation wage increases have put consumers and the retail sector under enormous pressure over the past year.

Although the strike impacted its operations for the year, Saltzman maintained “they were still good results”. 

Revenue was up 10% to R21.4bn, total income increased 14.2% to R6.23bn and headline earnings rose 7.4% to R734.7m.

Rival Clicks, which increased revenue by 6.2% to R15.24bn, saw operating profit rise 11.3% to R1.04bn and headline earnings increased by 12.9% to R763.3m for the half year to February.

Although these retailers are often compared, there were some differences, noted investment analyst Chris Gilmour. “What really distinguishes Dis-Chem from Clicks is that Dis-Chem is a destination store,” he said.

This meant people went into Dis-Chem with a mindset of looking for deals. “You come out with more things than you planned to buy.”

Now that the strike was behind it, the company said it was focused on developing “a productive employer-employee relationship, improving wholesale productivity levels and cost efficiency, as well as optimising the levels of stock-holding in the group, which the industrial action necessitated”.

“It is pleasing to continue to see market-share gains across all of our core categories,” Saltzman said.

Market-share gains were driven partly by the low prices and “aggressive promotional activity”.

The group declared a final dividend of 13.5c, from 12.8c previously.

Meanwhile, Dis-Chem said that in the 10 weeks to May 10 2019, group revenue grew by 12%. Five stores had been added since the financial year-end and another 17 store openings were planned through to February 2020, it said.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za
claasenl@businesslive.co.za

Dis-Chem wants to open more than one new store every month

CEO Ivan Saltzman says the group stands by its plan to end the 2019 financial year with a minimum of 151 stores
Companies
6 months ago

Clicks CEO calls it a day after 13 years at the helm

David Kneale will assume the role of a strategic adviser after stepping down, while Vikesh Ramsunder will take over as CEO from January
Companies
7 months ago

Dis-Chem director dealings raise eyebrows

Chief financial officer Rui Morais uses slightly more than 4.1-million of his shares to enter into an off-market hedge
Companies
10 months ago

JSE to review trading activity ahead of Dis-Chem report

JSE is looking into last Thursday’s trades ahead of its results release
Companies
1 year ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Labour action takes toll on Dis-Chem

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Decent sales numbers fail to boost Clicks shares

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Liquor and drugs boost Spar’s sales

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Dis-Chem aims to pay more generous dividends

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.