WATCH: How gaming and leisure contributed to Grand Parade’s earnings
19 March 2019 - 09:53
Grand Parade Investments (GPI) released its half-year numbers on Monday, reporting a 16% rise in headline earnings.
The rise in earnings was largely driven by an increase of more than R9m in contributions from the gaming and leisure assets, but the group’s investments in the food sector lagged.
GPI acting CEO Mohsin Tajbhai joined Business Day TV to talk about the company’s results.
Or listen to the full audio: