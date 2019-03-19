Companies / Retail & Consumer

News Leader

WATCH: How gaming and leisure contributed to Grand Parade’s earnings

19 March 2019 - 09:53 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Grand Parade Investments (GPI) released its half-year numbers on Monday, reporting a 16% rise in headline earnings.

The rise in earnings was largely driven by an increase of more than R9m in contributions from the gaming and leisure assets, but the group’s investments in the food sector lagged.

GPI acting CEO Mohsin Tajbhai joined Business Day TV to talk about the company’s results.

Grand Parade Investments acting CEO Mohsin Tajbhai talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results

Or listen to the full audio:

For the latest business podcasts, click here.

Burger King’s losses have widened, laments Grand Parade

The company says the past year has been challenging, especially its food businesses, which have been affected by tough economic conditions
Companies
2 months ago

SAMANTHA ENSLIN-PAYNE: Brick upon brick of bad business news

The obstacles that companies face are often of their own making
Opinion
2 months ago

Grand Parade to report interim loss due to failed Dunkin’ Donuts brand

Grand Parade Investments announced in February that it was voluntarily liquidating the US brands as they had underperformed
Companies
2 months ago

Fast-food giants no relish for investors

Low returns on capital almost certain to leave shareholders reeling
Business
2 months ago

EDITOR’S NOTE: Holding out for an empowerment hero

I decided this year to take positions in all five empowerment investment counters
Companies
2 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.