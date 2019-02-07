Companies / Retail & Consumer

Brimstone to review Clover acquisition after boycott threats

The participation of an Israeli bottling company has prompted an outcry

07 February 2019 - 12:34 karl gernetzky
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

JSE-listed Brimstone said on Thursday that it is reviewing its participation in a consortium seeking to to acquire dairy producer Clover, due to protests over the participation of an Israeli company.

Lobby group Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions SA (BDS) has threatened a boycott of Clover due to the consortium being led by Israel-based Central Bottling Company (CBC).

BDS has threatened “direct-action and a militant but peaceful campaign”, should the R4.8bn transaction proceed. BDS said in a statement on Wednesday this could mean disruptions at Clover’s operations.

Clover shareholders have been offered R25 per share — a 25% premium to Friday’s R20 closing price — from a consortium called Milco, which plans to delist it from the JSE.

Brimstone has offered to buy 15% of Clover’s shares, while CBC would take a 59.5% stake. Other members of the Milco consortium are Ploughshare Investments, which will acquire10.9%, and IncuBev, which will buy 8.3%.

Clover’s management will retain a 6.3% stake.

The food group’s share price jumped as much as 19% to R23.80 on Monday after the news. At 11.30am on Thursday, Clover had lost 3.19% to R142.21, but remains 10.75% up for the week.

At the same time, Brimstone’s share price was unchanged at R10.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

MARC HASENFUSS: Brimstone’s intriguing role in Clover takeover

Brimstone — which is anchored on fishing investments in Sea Harvest and Oceana Group — will snag a 15% stake in the new-look Milco for R726m
Opinion
9 hours ago

Israeli food group offers R4.8bn for Clover

A consortium called Milco is offering the SA food producer’s shareholders R25 per share
Companies
3 days ago

Clover’s suitor sees growth in townships and exports

CBC wants to double the number of retailers the branded foods and beverages group reaches
Companies
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Woolworths loses third David Jones CEO
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Reinet to spend another R1.2bn on share buy-backs
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Sorbet’s Ian Fuhr moves on to ‘start something ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Sibanye says investment picture not quite so rosy
Companies / Mining
5.
Shareholders seem quite accommodating of ...
Companies

Related Articles

WATCH: Inside the Clover takeover offer
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Foreign investors behind Clover bid optimistic about SA’s future
Companies

TIM COHEN: Milco is the cat that got Clover’s cream
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.