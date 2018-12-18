Edcon is looking for white-knight investors

Pattison is the former Massmart CEO who was brought into the company in January to lead the group’s turnaround.

"Edcon’s balance sheet recovery programme has been under way for some time as we continue to focus on completing a recapitalisation of Edcon. Part of the process is the continuing discussions with various stakeholders, which include lenders, landlords, potential new investors, and others," said Pattison.

Business Day’s sister newspaper, The Sunday Times, reported at the weekend that Edcon was close to liquidation and had asked landlords for help to reduce its rent in order for it to survive. Edcon’s statement confirmed it was talking to its landlords, and added that it was looking to outside investors.

"The group continues to review its strategic alternatives with respect to the group’s business and corporate and capital structure, including, inter alia, a merger or acquisition process."

Pattison and Edcon did not give any details on what kind of deal was being negotiated with potential investors and how long they have been in talks. Pattison did say all stakeholders had indicated their strong commitment to the process.