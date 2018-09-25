Michael Kors ‘to take over Versace’ Blackstone to quit but family will keep role, says insiders

London — US fashion group Michael Kors Holdings has agreed to take control of Italy’s Versace in a deal that could value the company at $2bn, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The deal comes as budding luxury conglomerates, including Michael Kors’s US rival Tapestry, the owner of Coach and Kate Spade, are trying to make inroads into an industry still dominated by major European players, including Louis Vuitton owner LVMH.

Michael Kors, whose label is best known for its leather handbags, has made no secret of its ambition to grow its portfolio of high-end brands after swooping on UK stiletto-heel maker Jimmy Choo for $1.2bn last year.

Versace is one of a clutch of family-owned, independent Italian brands that have regularly been cited as attractive targets as the luxury industry rides high on strong demand from China.

But not all brands have benefited equally, with some struggling to refresh their image or products to capture a younger audience, and some fashion groups are looking to diversify with more labels.

Red-carpet favourite

The deal gives Michael Kors a megabrand and red-carpet favourite that is among the most recognisable and followed fashion labels in the world. Two of the three sources said the company had agreed to pay a large premium for Versace.

Donatella Versace, who doubles as artistic director and vice-president of the Milan-based group, has called a staff meeting for Tuesday, according to a person who was briefed by a company employee.

The Italian fashion icon has been considering a market listing after US private equity group Blackstone bought a 20% stake in 2014 to fund overseas expansion, although CEO Jonathan Akeroyd has said there was no rush for a market debut.

After investing in Versace at a high multiple, Blackstone found performance disappointing and not sufficient to justify a market listing, said one of the sources, who is close to the family.

"They gradually persuaded the family to look into a possible sale and introduced them to a series of buyers, including Michael Kors.

"Blackstone wasn’t going to put any more money into it. They needed a buyer who could make heavy investments."

French fashion houses including Paris-based Kering were among those holding talks with the family, the sources said, but thought the price too expensive.

"They didn’t feel the need to invest so much money into another Italian fashion brand," the source said.

Blackstone will fully exit the Italian company, while the Versace family, which owns the rest of the fashion house, will keep a role, the sources said.

Blackstone declined to comment.

Reuters