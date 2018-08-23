Companies / Retail & Consumer

Woolworths posts R3.5bn loss on R7bn David Jones impairment

Food was the star performer, growing both sales and profit by more than 8%

23 August 2018 - 08:05 Robert Laing
Woolworths in Rosebank. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA/FINANCIAL MAIL
Woolworths in Rosebank. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA/FINANCIAL MAIL

The R6.9bn impairment of Australian department store chain David Jones knocked Woolworths into a loss of R3.5bn for its 2018 financial year, from a profit of R5.4bn in the prior year, it reported on Thursday morning.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) declined 17.7% to 346.3c. Woolworths cut its final dividend by 27.5% to 130.5c, taking its total for its 2018 financial year to R2.39, a 23.6% decline from the previous year’s R3.13.

The retail group’s overall turnover grew 1.6% to R75bn.

Of the five divisions Woolworths segments itself into, food was its star performer, growing both sales and profit by more than 8%.

The food division contributed 43% of the group’s sales, but only 27% of gross profit.

What Woolworths calls its "fashion, beauty and home" division suffered a 1.5% decline in sales and 4% decline in gross profit.

"Our womenswear modern range failed to resonate with our core customer," Woolworths CEO Ian Moir said in the results statement.

"In Woolworths fashion, beauty and home, we have made a number of changes to structure, process and product offering to effect improvement in our womenswear ranges."

The South African clothes division contributed 20% of the group’s sales, placing it behind David Jones, which contributed 21%.

The clothes division contributed 24% of the group’s profit, placing it behind Australian clothing chain Country Road, which contributed 25% of the group’s gross profit despite only contributing 16% of sales.

"Country Road had a mixed year. Strong performances from Witchery, Mimco and Politix were offset by a weaker Country Road womenswear performance, resulting in comparable store sales declining by 1.8%," Moir said.

David Jones’s sales declined 3.8% to R14.5bn and its gross profit by 4.6% to R6.2bn.

"In David Jones, the head office move to Melbourne is complete, as are the significant systems implementations that began last year. We now look forward to optimising those systems, focusing on trading the business and improving the customer experience," Moir said.

Trevor Ndhlovu: Man on a mission

Black River’s new MD outlines his approach to transformation and brand-building in the middle of a content revolution
News & Insights
13 days ago

Richard Brasher leads strong share price performance

Pick n Pay’s share price of R74.15 is 49% ahead of the R37 it was trading at in August 2013
Companies
22 days ago

SA retailers still playing catch-up

Foreign competition and curbs on credit left many floundering
Business
25 days ago

Australian unit David Jones plunges Woolies into the red

The retailer says it will write down the value of David Jones by R6.9bn, admitting that it overpaid for it
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Woolworths posts R3.5bn loss on R7bn David Jones ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Yebo yes to BEE shares: RMB helps structure ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Italtile shareholders can expect a bonanza
Companies
4.
Steinhoff International suspends two former ...
Companies
5.
Restructuring costs take large bite out of ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.