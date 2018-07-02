Steinhoff receives a breather from creditors

Creditors in the key financing companies in the Steinhoff group have agreed to extend their standstill agreement until July20, giving the board an additional three weeks to firm up its restructuring plans.

On Friday morning, just hours before the release of the interim results and details of the write-off of 44% of the group’s balance sheet value, the board announced most creditors of Steinhoff Europe and Steinhoff Finance Holdings had agreed to support an urgent request for an extension to its existing support agreement, which was due to expire on June 30.

On Friday the group also reported it had reached agreement with third-party creditors of Steinhoff Finance, Steinhoff Europe and Stripes US Holding on the key commercial terms of the proposed restructuring plan.

The plan is intended to provide stability to the group’s operational management while the board reduces debt and assesses all contingent litigation claims against the group.

The group’s non-South African debt is €9.5bn, which the board said created a challenging liquidity position.

"The continued sale of assets to fund ongoing liquidity requirements is unsustainable and the group needs to significantly reduce these debt levels," the board said.

Liquidity pressure was aggravated by breaches of loan covenants, which forced it to recategorise more than €9bn in non-current liabilities as current liabilities. "When a restructuring plan is finalised with financial creditors, a substantial portion of the current interest-bearing liabilities and borrowings will be reclassified to noncurrent interest-bearing liabilities," the board said on Friday.

Due to the reclassification the group’s current liabilities exceeded its current assets at the end of March. The management board said it believed the group is able to continue as a going concern because there is a reasonable prospect it will reach binding agreements with its financial creditors, and be able to service costs and repayment obligations over the next 12 months and beyond.

While the management believes there are valid defences to each of the litigation claims "it is highly likely that any successful legal proceedings brought against the group would take more than 12 months to finally resolve", the board said.

