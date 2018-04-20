CNA and Edgars get logo and layout facelifts

Edcon is rebranding its CNA and Edgars stores as part of its strategy to reconfigure its offerings.

The last remaining departmental store retailer in the country has been struggling to compete in the highly competitive fashion retail market, which is increasingly being dominated by international brands such as Zara and H&M at the high end and Ackermans and Pep in the lower LSM market.

Since joining the Edcon team in January, industry veteran Grant Pattison has been putting together and implementing a turnaround strategy for the group. "The departmental store model offers convenience and we are recommitting to this model," he said.

Edgars CEO Mike Elliott said on Thursday the business was in the process of a logo facelift.

Next-generation stores

This would complement the new store layouts and the roll-out of its next-generation stores, Elliott said.

CNA’s general manager, Julie Day, said the "new-look CNA" would consolidate its focus on stationery, educational materials and arts and craft.

"A new store layout would ensure customers could do self-service," Day said.

"We had lost our way but we are back," she said. The arts and craft division had seen double-digit growth in the past three to four months since its revitalisation, she said.

Without confirming any particular stores, Pattison said the company would open some stores and close others.

"Making our store portfolio more efficient will mean less space going forward and maximising on space and our private labels," he said.