Two of the three Tribunal members were of the view that because the fees for the extended warranty — overlapping the furniture’s manufacturer warranty — and club membership are reflected by Lewis in a separate "statement of account" rather than being included in the credit agreement itself — as is the case with Edcon’s club fee — it is not a contravention of the National Credit Act.

The NCR is appealing the Tribunal’s judgment.

"Lewis was smart enough not to put those fees into the credit agreement itself‚ but rather into a separate document they call a statement of account‚ but the impact on the consumer is the same‚" said Magolego.

Consumer’s monthly instalments incorporate the extra fees‚ and most do not realise they can choose not to pay the club fee by canceling their club membership‚ Magolego said.

"And if they don’t pay‚ they are listed for the entire amount‚ including the fees‚" she said. "During the hearing Lewis submitted no credible evidence to show that the ‘statement of account’ was a separate contract."

The NCR does not support credit retailers charging consumers a club fee on credit agreements or under any supplementary agreements or documents‚ as it increases the cost of credit.