Calgro M3 expands its memorial parks

Diversified property developer Calgro M3 is expanding its memorial parks division by acquiring a new property in Rustenburg in the North West province which is set to add an initial 4,500 graves to its portfolio and contribute a steady stream of income.
The JSE-listed company is seeking to geographically diversify its businesses, ensuring competitiveness and provide a buffer for the cyclical nature of its residential property development business...
