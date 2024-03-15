Pick n Pay among reasons Hyprop has skipped dividend
Reit says the retail group is a potential risk but isn’t closing stores or asking for relief
15 March 2024 - 05:00
Hyprop, which owns Canal Walk Shopping Centre and the Clearwater and Rosebank malls, says none of the Pick n Pay stores in its malls will close or have asked to reduce space or pay lower rents.
On Tuesday, the real estate investment trust (Reit) partly blamed the retailer’s troubles for its decision not to pay a dividend...
