Former UCT chair Babalwa Ngonyama resigns from Vukile board following damning findings
The Vukile Property Fund director resigns amid UCT governance scandal revelations
02 November 2023 - 10:19
Former UCT chair of council Babalwa Ngonyama has resigned from the board of Vukile Property Fund after damning findings against her by a panel that looked at governance lapses at the university.
The JSE-listed group said on Thursday that Ngonyama had decided to step down from her roles in the board as she readied to take the panel’s report on review...
