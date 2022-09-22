×

Companies / Property

Investec Property Fund co-CEO resigns

Darryl Mayers will step down, while Andrew Wooler will remain as the sole CEO

BL Premium
22 September 2022 - 12:57 Nico Gous

One of the co-CEO’s of the Investec Property Fund (IPF) has resigned after taking charge of the real estate investment (Reit) more than four years ago.

Darryl Mayers will step down on November 30 and Andrew Wooler, who joined the company in 2012, will continue as sole CEO. The company said he has served in various leadership positions at the company over the past decade...

