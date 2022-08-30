The health of China’s economy is also high on the list of investors’ concerns
Equites Property Fund, developer and owner of prime logistics assets, has seen the outlook on its credit ratings upgraded to positive due to a sustained strong operating performance in SA and the UK, as well as its access to capital.
Global Credit Ratings (GCR) affirmed Equites's SA long- and short-term debt at AA- and A1+ respectively, but boosted its outlook to positive, saying the group is expected to continue to expand its portfolio of high-quality logistics assets that generate strong returns...
Equites rating outlook upgraded to positive on robust operating performance
The group is praised for its expansion in the UK where stock is not meeting demand
Equites Property Fund, developer and owner of prime logistics assets, has seen the outlook on its credit ratings upgraded to positive due to a sustained strong operating performance in SA and the UK, as well as its access to capital.
Global Credit Ratings (GCR) affirmed Equites’s SA long- and short-term debt at AA- and A1+ respectively, but boosted its outlook to positive, saying the group is expected to continue to expand its portfolio of high-quality logistics assets that generate strong returns...
