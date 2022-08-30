×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Property

Equites rating outlook upgraded to positive on robust operating performance

The group is praised for its expansion in the UK where stock is not meeting demand

BL Premium
30 August 2022 - 16:54 Denise Mhlanga

Equites Property Fund, developer and owner of prime logistics assets, has seen the outlook on its credit ratings upgraded to positive due to a sustained strong operating performance in SA and the UK, as well as its access to capital.

Global Credit Ratings (GCR) affirmed Equites’s SA long- and short-term debt at AA- and A1+ respectively, but boosted its outlook to positive, saying the group is expected to continue to expand its portfolio of high-quality logistics assets that generate strong returns...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.