The restaurant chain’s sales are back at pre-Covid levels, while a tasty cash pile seems to give the group plenty of options
A possible SA law could force Google and Facebook to pay news outlets for their content — something Australia has already imposed
How does Joe Root, English cricket’s leading batsman, prepare before going out into the middle?
The National Prosecuting Authority has drawn harsh criticism for dragging its feet on state capture prosecutions. But prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi says things are moving along - even as the NPA ...
This edited extract from ‘Bekker’s Billions’ reveals how the path to success for SA’s most successful media mogul was anything but certain
A dividend drought will continue for shareholders in property company Fortress Reit for at least another year — and it appears Africa’s largest fund manager, the Public Investment Corp (PIC), is to blame.
It’s a major obstacle for Fortress, since investors rely on the JSE’s property companies to pay regular dividends. But Fortress says it can’t pay dividends until it collapses the company’s complicated dual-shareholding structure, in which it is split into A and B shares. The pandemic hadn’t been kind to Fortress’s office parks and retail properties in particular, so it wanted to collapse the split structure to pay dividends to both sets of shareholders. ..
CORPORATE ACTION
‘Irrational’ Fortress vote leaves investors fuming
A deadlock over Fortress’s listing structure may herald a long-term dividend drought
