WATCH: Finding value in the commercial property sector

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking's Claire Denny talks to Business Day TV about the value of commercial properties

26 March 2021 - 10:44 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ MELINDA NAGY
Commercial property is a key aspect of any country’s business and economic landscape, and to say the sector has had challenges in SA during the past year would probably be the understatement of the decade.

But some other sectors are showing some resilience and innovation in some areas.

Business Day TV’s Gary Alfonso spoke to Claire Denny, of Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple PodcastsSpotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

