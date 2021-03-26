Business Q & A
WATCH: Finding value in the commercial property sector
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking's Claire Denny talks to Business Day TV about the value of commercial properties
26 March 2021 - 10:44
Commercial property is a key aspect of any country’s business and economic landscape, and to say the sector has had challenges in SA during the past year would probably be the understatement of the decade.
But some other sectors are showing some resilience and innovation in some areas.
Business Day TV’s Gary Alfonso spoke to Claire Denny, of Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking's Claire Denny talks to Business Day TV about the value of commercial properties
Or listen to the full audio:
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.