Struggling Intu confirms it is in talks with new investors

The UK mall owner is battling as it faces a crippling debt burden and depressed UK retail conditions

10 February 2020 - 09:58 karl gernetzky
UK mall owner Intu Properties confirmed it is in talks with new investors on Monday, as it battles for survival due to a hefty debt burden and a weak retail environment.

The group is restructuring its balance sheet to lower its crippling debt, which is far in excess of its market capitalisation. In January, it said it was targeting an equity raise but did not specify how much capital it needed.

The company had net debt of £4.68bn (R88bn) as of its six months to end-June, while its market capitalisation as of Monday morning was about R3.68bn.

The Times reported on Sunday that Link real estate investment trust (Reit), listed in Hong Kong with a market capitalisation of about £17bn (about R328bn), is understood to be in talks with Intu Properties about becoming the “cornerstone” during a potential capital raise later in February.

Property tycoon John Whittaker’s Peel Group, which owns 27.3% of Intu, is expected to support the fundraising, the report read.

Intu on Monday confirmed that it was in talks with new investors, including Link, but said there was no certainty the equity raise would be implemented, nor was there certainty regarding terms.

Intu and other JSE-listed, UK-focused landlords, including Capital & Counties and Hammerson, have been under pressure since Britain voted to leave the EU in 2016, which has hit consumer and business sentiment.

Intu’s share price was up 6.59% to R2.75 in morning trade on Monday, on track for its best one-day performance in more than three months.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

With Alistair Anderson

