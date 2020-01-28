Intu completes sale of Spanish mall in battle to survive
The UK mall owner sells off Asturias shopping complex in its latest disposal of assets
28 January 2020 - 10:40
UPDATED 28 January 2020 - 17:53
UK mall owner Intu Properties, which was spun out of Donald Gordon’s Liberty International in 2010, has raised R2.3bn from the sale of a Spanish shopping centre as it divests from the country in its struggle to survive.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.